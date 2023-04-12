La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, returns to several Canadian cities next month.

Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizza offerings for the occasion.

Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

This year, DoorDash is the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can order your favourite pizzas for takeout in addition to having the option of dining in.

Restaurant registration is still open until April 20, and each city’s participating restaurants will be officially announced on April 28. In years previous, more than 1,500 restaurants across Canada have participated in La Pizza Week, with more than 500 thousand participants – that’s a whole lot of pies being made and consumed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Pizza Week Canada (@la.pizza.week)

According to the event’s website, La Pizza Week makes for some of the busiest times for the thousands of participating restaurants across the country, making it a great excuse to support your local pizza joint.

La Pizza Week will be launching in cities across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, so stay tuned for announcements of which restaurants will be representing your city.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

Instagram