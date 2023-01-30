World's oldest Mariachi Band returns to Vancouver this spring

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Calling all Mariachi fans! The biggest name in the music genre is returning to Vancouver this spring, and it’ll have you dancing all night long.
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán is performing at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, May 28. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 10 am.
Founded 126 years ago in the Mexican town of Tecalitlán, the group is known as the most influential Mariachi Band in music history.
Their music has been featured in more than 200 films, and at times, members have even shared the Mexican cinema screen.
Described as the greatest exponent of Mexican music in the world, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán has performed over 12,600 shows. In 2023, the group is bringing their tour Mexicano Desde la Raiz to North, Center, and South America, as well as Europe.
And even if you’ve never listened to an entire Mariachi album before – you know their music. The song El Jarabe Tapatío, aka “The Mexican Hat Dance,” is simply a classic.
If you’re ready to hear the pasión of real Mariachi music, make sure to pick up your tickets before they sell out. ¡hurra
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
When: May 28, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3, at 10 am.
