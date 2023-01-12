Richmond Night Market reveals its 2023 opening date

The event, which notes that it’s the largest night market in North America, has recently opened its vendor registration.

It’s hard to believe but in the blink of an eye, it’ll almost be time for our favourite spring events to kick off. One of the most anticipated each year for the Lower Mainland has got to be the Richmond Night Market.

In addition to that, an opening date for this year’s celebration has been posted. Organizers have revealed the grand opening is slated to take place on April 28, 2023.

The huge outdoor market typically runs from late April all the way into October.

This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

More details on the 2023 season are to come, stay tuned.