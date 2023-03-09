North Vancouver’s FREE Shipyards Night Market returns this spring

Night market season is just around the corner, and one of our favourites in Metro Vancouver is celebrating a huge anniversary this year.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is kicking off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. It is the first year that the event has been held since 2019.

The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks. However, organizers say that there will be a few changes this year.

“Food trucks will be limited, compared to year’s previous, as the layout of the district has changed significantly now limiting where we can park them,” said SYNM on Facebook. “With new construction/developments in the area, since our last event, the food portion will look a little different.

“As more restaurants have popped up in the Shipyards District, we are working with those local businesses to include them and at the same time trying not to overlap in vendors to compete with the existing restaurants and businesses new to the area. We are also working closely with the city of North Vancouver and the Shipyards District to work within these new guidelines and requests.”

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

“As many of us remember the amazing lady, Ingrid, who started the original project, we want to ensure all of you we will honour her this year and her cause to celebrate everything ‘local’ and ‘community’ at each event,” added SYNM “With her family’s blessings, we will create something special each Friday for all of you.”

Those who are interested in applying for a market or food vendor spot, as well as sponsoring the event, are encouraged to keep an eye out for when the SYNM website goes live this week.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free