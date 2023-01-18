EventsArts

RuPaul's Drag Race champion performing in Vancouver this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jan 18 2023, 6:32 pm
RuPaul's Drag Race champion performing in Vancouver this spring
Sasha Velour/Facebook
Get ready to werk, drag fans! Because a RuPaul’s Drag Race champion is coming to Vancouver this spring with a new live show and book tour.

Season 9 winner Sasha Velour is performing at the Vogue Theatre on Saturday, May 13 as part of her upcoming book tour, The Big Reveal Live Show!

The tour, which is presented by Just For Laughs, is in support of her forthcoming debut book, The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 19 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour)

The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag is described as a living portrait of an artist and an art form. The book features photos and Velour’s original artwork combined with critical theory, LGTBQ+ history, a personal memoir, and more.

Velour fans will remember her iconic lip-sync performance to Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional,” which was described as “the performance of the year” by The A.V. Club and selected as one of “TVs Best Musical Moments on Television” by Entertainment Weekly.

Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour/Facebook

Brooklyn-based Velour has toured around the world with her one-queen show, Smoke & Mirrors, and her drag show NightGowns was adapted into a docu-series in 2020.

The following year saw the follow-up release of two original NightGowns films: NightGowns Forever, an anthology of past shows, and NightGowns the Musical, an original comedy set in 1966 that was adapted from a live show performed Off-Broadway.

The Big Reveal Live Show! is also stopping in a number of other Canadian cities, including Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton, and Calgary.

Sasha Velour “The Big Reveal Live Show!”

When: May 13, 2023
Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, VIP packages also available. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 19 at 10 am.

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
