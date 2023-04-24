Fetch alert: Four spectacular Broadway musicals are coming to Vancouver

Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver in 2023 and 2024 and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.

Four award-winning and fan-favourite musicals have been announced for the upcoming season at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre starting in the fall.

According to Shana Levin, vice president of Broadway Across Canada in a release, the next season is a celebration of a milestone anniversary for the company.

“It’s been a true privilege to share in the Broadway experience with our loyal patrons for what’s been an incredible 25 years at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre,” said Levin in a release. “We look forward to continuing to bring memorable Broadway stories to Vancouver for many years to come, starting with our 25th Anniversary Season.”

The festivities kick off in November with Hadestown running from November 7 to 12.

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show is described as a love story for all generations.

Next is the highly anticipated Mean Girls musical based on the beloved Tina Fey book which will provide all the energy and fun you remember from the movie. Set a Fetch Alert on your phone for the run taking place from January 23 to 28, 2024.

Fans will also want to pick up tickets for Broadway Across Canada’s presentation of Hairspray, which will be saying “Good Morning Vancouver” at the Queen E from April 2 to 7, 2024.

The 25th anniversary season wraps with a summertime show you may want to bundle up for. Disney’s Tony-nominated musical Frozen will feature the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film and an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters.

Full details on all Broadway Across Canada productions and how you can purchase your tickets are available online.