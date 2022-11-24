A massive Marvel Avengers experience is coming to Metro Vancouver

Avengers Assemble!

A new immersive experience is coming to Burnaby in 2023, with guests able to step into the world of their favourite superheroes.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, opens at The Amazing Brentwood on March 3, 2023, for a limited run.

Guests of ages are invited to join S.T.A.T.I.O.N., the Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network, and discover intelligence and cutting-edge science inspired by the Marvel Studios films. Tickets are on sale now.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a must-see exhibition for fans of comics and superhero blockbusters, with multiple rooms dedicated to all your favourite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You’ll get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers. Highlights include exploring Bruce Banner’s lab and experiencing the spirit of Wakanda in the Black Panther exhibit.

Next, you’ll inspect Black Widow’s arsenal of high-tech weapons and learn the secrets of the “Super Soldier Serum” that transformed Steve Rogers in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger. And there’s so much more to discover.

After completing your training, you’ll become an agent of Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and be ready to help the superheroes save the world. No need to wait for an invitation from Nick Fury. Get your tickets today.

When: March 3 to May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Early Bird Pricing is available on ticket purchases through November 28th, 2022. Purchase online