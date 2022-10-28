Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces two shows in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, Vancouver. The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Rogers Arena with two shows next May.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am for Twain’s Queen of Me Tour, with special guest Lindsay Ell for her show in YVR.

Let’s go girls! 🤠 Canadian country icon @ShaniaTwain is coming to Rogers Arena on May 2 & 3, 2023, with special guest @lindsayell! 🎫 Tickets to the Queen Of Me Tour go on-sale Friday November 4 at 10:00AM PST. Set a reminder and tag who you want to go with! pic.twitter.com/3oh0ngm450 — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) October 28, 2022

This is welcome news to Twain fans in Vancouver, with her last performance in YVR in May of 2018 during her Now Tour. Before that, she visited Van with her Rock This Country Tour in 2015.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

Twain will also make stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto.