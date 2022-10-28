EventsConcerts

Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces two shows in Vancouver

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 28 2022, 2:45 pm
Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces two shows in Vancouver
lev radin/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Sins of the Red Planet

Tue, November 1, 8:00pm

Sins of the Red Planet
Layered In Labels Designer Sale

Thu, November 3, 10:00am

Layered In Labels Designer Sale
Bespoke Market

Fri, November 11, 5:00pm

Bespoke Market
Barney Bentall & the Cariboo Express

Sat, November 19, 7:15pm

Barney Bentall & the Cariboo Express
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, Vancouver. The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Rogers Arena with two shows next May.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am for Twain’s Queen of Me Tour, with special guest Lindsay Ell for her show in YVR.

This is welcome news to Twain fans in Vancouver, with her last performance in YVR in May of 2018 during her Now Tour. Before that, she visited Van with her Rock This Country Tour in 2015.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

Twain will also make stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.