Weezer and Third Eye Blind are coming to West Vancouver this summer

Nothing is better than live music in the summertime, and local music fans will want to make plans for an epic show in West Vancouver this August.

Weezer and Third Eye Blind have just been announced as the joint headliners of the 2023 Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group.

Taking place from August 19 to 20, the 10th edition of the popular fest features international stars and local favourites. And tickets are on sale now.

Weezer has a huge catalogue of hits, including “Buddy Holly,” “Say It Ain’t So,” “Island in the Sun” and “Beverly Hills.” The Grammy Award winners fronted by Rivers Cuomo have sold over 10 million albums. Weezer also branched out artistically in recent years, including in 2022 when they released SZNZ, a series of extended plays based on the four seasons

Third Eye Blind, led by Stephan Jenkins, has sold around 12 million albums globally, with memorable hits including “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and “Never Let You Go.” The San Francisco-based band also has two platinum albums under their belt.

Joining Weezer and Third Eye Blind are a trio of Juno Award winners: indie-rockers Said the Whale, singer-songwriter Bahamas, and hip-hop collective Bran Van 3000.

“GSL Group has been promoting music events throughout B.C. since 1999 and created and launched our inaugural outdoor concert at Ambleside in 2009, said Graham Lee, GSL Group president & CEO. “Over time, this flourished from a summer concert series to what is now a festival format.

“We continue to evolve the vision we set out for Ambleside Music Festival years ago, and being from West Vancouver myself, it’s great to see how this festival brings the community together, and I am grateful for the years of support that the community has shown us as we’ve brought some of the world’s top talent here – Neil Young, The Offspring, Ed Sheeran and Kenny Chesney, and Sheryl Crow, to name a few.”

This year’s Ambleside Music Festival will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks, craft beer, wine tastings, and more. Organizers have also planned a number of community activations to give back to the West Vancouver neighbourhood.

When: August 19 to 20, 2023

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Advance ticket pricing for two-day General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now.