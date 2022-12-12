Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Life finds a way, even if it takes 65 million years!

Jurassic World Live Tour, the first-ever live show production developed for the blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise, is coming to Vancouver in the new year, and fans won’t want to miss the gargantuan spectacle.

Pacific Coliseum is transforming into Isla Nublar from May 19 to 21 and May 26 to 28, with iconic fan-favourite dinosaurs ready to roam. Tickets go on sale starting December 20 at 10 am

Expect to see Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex taking centre stage on the arena floor. Jurassic World Live features film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic, and performer-operated dinosaurs, with each dinosaur built with the latest technology and Hollywood studio quality.

These dinosaurs are accompanied by real Gyrospheres, digital projection, special effects, and a continuous stream of impressive stunts.

Brand new characters and villains have been created for this live show by Feld Entertainment, an extension of the universe that evolved from the original Michael Crichton novels of John Hammond’s dream of a dinosaur theme park on a remote island off the coast of Costa Rica.

The compelling storyline provides a nod to fans and stays true to the series; Jurassic World Live Tour takes place in Isla Nubar between the cinematic events of Jurassic World, when Hammond’s dream is finally realized but short-lived after the Indominus Rex escapes, and the volcanic destruction of the island in Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.

With the park closed, a team of scientists is tasked with uncovering InGen’s corrupt plan of exploiting the remaining dinosaurs, specifically rescuing an all-new dinosaur named Jeanie.

Jurassic World Live Tour was set to come to Vancouver in 2020, but the shows were cancelled due to the pandemic.

This is the company’s largest and most technically complex production to date. Other Feld Entertainment productions include Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey.

When: May 19 to 21 and May 26 to 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 11 am and 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Preshow experience starts one hour earlier.

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting December 20 at 10 am

With files from Kenneth Chan