A FREE art and music experience is happening at Vancouver Art Gallery next month

An immersive music and art experience is coming to the Vancouver Art Gallery (VAG) this spring for one night only.

Gryphon Development and Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra (VMO) are partnering for the Life in Balance Concert Series in May, with a premiere event on Wednesday, May 3 at the VAG.

The free performance will explore the theme of East meets West collaboration and invites guests to take part in the artistic creation.

“At Gryphon, we believe that building better living experiences begins with artistic collaboration,” said Jason Hsu, chief executive officer of Gryphon Development, in a release. “In all our projects, we challenge ourselves and the artists we work with to create inspired living art forms through artistry and storytelling.

“That’s why we are so proud to be a longstanding partner of the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra and bring public art to Vancouver with this event series.”

VMO will perform a selection of classical pieces as well as new music at the VAG, including “Life In Balance,” a song composed by VMO Maestro Ken Hsieh for Gryphon’s latest development project, Marco Polo.

“Life In Balance” is centred around the feeling of chasing a dream and finding balance in life, despite any challenges that may arise along the way. Creatives in both Taiwan and Vancouver were instrumental in inspiring the new song.

“The VMO is incredibly proud to have long-time partners in Gryphon Development, as our shared values in artful living truly bring us together,” said Ken Hsieh, music director and principal conductor of the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra, in a statement. “My hope is that all those who attend the concert are inspired by the art that lives in Vancouver and abroad.”

Guests can explore VAG’s first-floor exhibits for free while listening to the orchestra play in the rotunda. They can also become artists themselves by taking part in a massive paint-by-numbers activity.

VMO is also hosting a 20th season finale performance at the University of British Columbia Chan Center on May 19, which Gryphon is also sponsoring.

When: May 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, reserve tickets online