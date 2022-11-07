Dermot Kennedy is bringing his new Sonder tour to Vancouver

Dermot Kennedy is set to embark on a massive North American tour next year — and he’s kicking it all off in Vancouver.

The Irish singer-songwriter will perform at Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, before making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and other cities throughout the US.

The tour announcement comes just days before the release of the artist’s highly anticipated new album, Sonder, which drops on November 18. The album features hit songs — like “Something to Someone,” “Kiss Me” — and the haunting piano ballad “Innocence and Sadness” — and represents an exciting new musical chapter for the artist.

The Sonder Tour is coming to North America!!! Visiting some places that are starting to feel like homes away from home, and some new ones too!! A new era, new music, and a new world for us to share on these nights. pic.twitter.com/q8MEvxqGwB — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) October 24, 2022

Kennedy began his musical career by busking on the streets of Dublin and later went on to release his debut solo album, Without Fear, in 2019. Since then, his unique ability to bring people together through music, coupled with his poetic and compelling lyrics, has seen him enjoy enormous success.

To date, he has amassed nearly four billion streams across platforms and become a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries.

The upcoming tour will see Kennedy perform several tunes from Sonder to Canadian and US fans for the very first time. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $61 — Available via Ticketmaster