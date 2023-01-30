New Vancouver Restaurants: 23 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 20+ new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Vancouver already has Catfe and Catoro Cafe, as well as The Bunny Café, but now Richmond has a cat café of its very own.

Located at 65-6386 No. 3 Road, the café is located just steps from the Canada Line’s Richmond-Brighouse station.

Address: 65-6386 No.3 Road, Richmond

Courtside, Vancouver’s new boutique dining experience catering to basketball, sport, and culture fanatics, is finally open.

Dished got a sneak peek inside ahead of the official opening, and let’s just say Courtside is definitely more than just your average sports bar.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

The new restaurant specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine and officially opened its doors on December 17, 2022.

Located at 116-1090 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, Ayam Zaman operates at the former address of a Ricky’s All Day Grill.

Address: 116-1090 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

The Chopped Leaf, a fast-casual chain known for its healthy approach to fast food, operates several locations throughout the province and across the country.

The new Coquitlam location, opened at Sunwood Square at 3025 Lougheed Highway, is the 34th location for the chain.

Address: Sunwood Square, 3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

This new 10,000-square-foot space is the company’s 31st restaurant location. It can seat over 335 guests and also boasts a lounge, dining room, and an all-season enclosed patio complete with 20+ electric heaters, a misting system, automatic blinds, and three TVs.

In addition, this outpost has an exterior window to manage takeout orders, and it even offers two brand-new dishes that are exclusively available at this location only.

The new Neapolitan-inspired pizza joint is the first brand to launch inside Coho Eatery, which is the latest dining concept from Coho Collective, a commissary kitchen facility with multiple locations across BC.

Coho Eatery is situated oceanfront on White Rock’s restaurant row at 14985 Marine Drive. This spot will be a multi-restaurant concept offering a variety of different brands under one roof.

Address: 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock

Located on the upper level of the centre, Neptune’s newest spot can be found above the soon-to-be-open Earls on Brentwood Plaza, right next to Ajishou Japanese Cuisine.

Neptune is known for its dim sum and classic Chinese fare. The brand’s Marine Drive location in Vancouver recently landed on the inaugural list of Michelin-recommended restaurants.

Address: #2307-4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-0897

Pret a Manger has been rapidly popping up around Vancouver over the last few months as part of the UK-based brand’s agreement with A&W for a Canadian expansion.

The first Canadian location opened in Vancouver in July, right at the busy transit hub at the Marine Drive SkyTrain station.

Then, in early December, the second Pret opened up at the A&W location at Cambie and Broadway, also in Vancouver.

Address: 1158 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Coming to us from Colin Canning, Michael Sanderson, and Alex Dulong – Vancouver heavyweights when it comes to the hospitality game – It’s Okay aims to feel like a bar in New York in the 1970s.

Address: 2481 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

It’s rare that a day goes by without us thinking about donuts at least once.

Good news for fellow donut fans: a new spot for our favourite round sweets has recently opened up shop in the Fraser Valley.

Address: 2807 Maple Street, Abbotsford

Named after the fictional black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this concept has aimed to remain largely hush-hush up until now.

The entrance to Bagheera is concealed behind a Chinatown betting shop, the Happy Valley Turf Club, at 518 Main Street.

Address: Behind Happy Valley Turf Club — 518 Main Street, Vancouver

To Enter: Place your bet on “King Louie”

The brand had previously been selling its artisan baked goods through pop-up sales, with sweet offerings ranging from brown butter chocolate chunk cookies to mini orange-spiced almond cakes to palmiers.

Address: #304 1194 Lansdowne Drive, Coquitlam

This restaurant is named after the momo, a dumpling style that has its roots in Tibet but has become popular in regions throughout Nepal, China, and India.

Momo Factory’s new spot is located at 1143 Davie Street, the former address of Neptune, The House of Momo and Bar. It officially opened on January 6, 2023.

Address: 1143 Davie Street, Vancouver

Fatburger Canada has some big news for folks living in Metro Vancouver. The brand has officially opened a new location in Surrey.

Located less than five minutes north of Guildford Town Centre on 104 Avenue, the new Fatburger in Surrey has all the brand’s staples you know and love.

Address: 15665 – 104 Avenue, Unit G105, Surrey

Phone: 236 326 0101

The concept’s 40-seat Vancouver burger shop aims to offer up the “perfect burger, fries, and shakes.”

The goal is for patrons to enjoy high-quality food that remains simple and approachable, according to the concept.

Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver

A charming new spot for coconut milk-based dessert has recently opened in Richmond, right across from the Richmond Public Market.

Milko Coconut Dessert specializes in little jars of pudding made with coconut milk and various different kinds of fruit and other flavour additions.

Address: #150-8291 Westminster Highway, Richmond

The convenience store tells Dished that “Daruma is bringing the full Japanese convenience store experience, complete with late closing hours, to Parq.”

The late-night spot will focus on Japanese products only, with items like sweet and savoury snacks, instant noodle cups, and other specialty products lining its shelves.

Address: Parq Vancouver, 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Not long ago, a new spot for sushi and Japanese cuisine opened up in Richmond: Sushi Crave.

The restaurant has remained pretty off-the-radar since its official opening at the beginning of October 2022, likely due to its quiet location inside a new residential apartment complex called The Gardens.

Address: #110 10880 No. 5 Road, Richmond

Served omakase-style means that instead of ordering from a menu, diners are served a progressive set menu of sushi and small plates, making the dining experience about what’s seasonal, fresh, and top of mind for the chef at the moment.

Sushi Mahana offers two different omakase courses, with a limited-time-only introductory course for $200 and a Mahana premium course for $250.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Gram has three other existing BC locations – in Burnaby, Richmond, and on Kingsway in Vancouver – making this new spot the fourth in the province for the chain.

Gram was founded in Osaka, Japan, in 2014 and has quickly found a dedicated following for its souffle pancakes around the world, including in Canada.

Address: 2145 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

HiFive Chicken has several locations throughout the Lower Mainland, but its newest outpost just opened in Richmond.

Located at 128-11020 No. 5 Road, HiFive Chicken Richmond officially held its grand opening on December 23.

Address: 128-11020 No. 5 Road, Richmond

Gastronomy is located at 62 East Cordova Street, the former address of notable spot Nicli Antica Pizza, which closed permanently after 10 years of operation due to the pandemic.

The new Gastown concept has been in the works since August 2022. Described as fusing a “modern-day Vancouver with Italian influence,” this spot will offer guests plates such as Crazy Oysters and Roasted Bone Marrow as well as standout pies like the Primo Marge Pizza and the shiny, sparkly 24 Carrot Gold Pizza.

Address: 62 East Cordova, Vancouver

The latest spot on our radar is More Foods Mart, an Asian specialty grocery store that recently opened up at 6509 Victoria Drive.

The new grocery store tells Dished that it officially opened in early December and carries grocery items from “Japan, Korea, and many other places.”

Address: 6509 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright