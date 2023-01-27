Vancouver and surrounding areas are notorious for having very few pet-friendly rentals, which may be part of the reason why animal cafés have become so popular in recent years.

Vancouver already has Catfe and Catoro Cafe, as well as The Bunny Café, but now Richmond has a cat café of its very own.

Located at 65-6386 No. 3 Road, the café is located just steps from the Canada Line’s Richmond-Brighouse station.

Petpls is a café and pet supply store, and while the business has yet to share much on what we can expect, we’re assuming it’ll follow the model of other cat cafés, where patrons are able to enjoy beverages and food while spending time with some furry companions.

The business has now shared that it is softly open daily from 10 am to 6 pm.

Petpls is asking folks to direct message its Instagram account to book a visit at this time.

Petpls Café & Supply

Address: 65-6386 No.3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright.