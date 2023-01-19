Pret a Manger has officially opened in downtown Vancouver
Pret a Manger has been rapidly popping up around Vancouver over the last few months, as part of the UK-based brand’s agreement with A&W for a Canadian expansion.
The first Canadian location opened in Vancouver back in July, right at the busy transit hub at the Marine Drive SkyTrain station.
Then, in early December, the second Pret opened up at the A&W location at Cambie and Broadway, also in Vancouver.
Following through on its promise to open several locations throughout the Lower Mainland, Pret a Manger and A&W has officially opened up its third location this week, this time right in downtown Vancouver.
The new spot, located inside the A&W at 1158 Alberni Street, officially opened its doors on Monday, January 16.
Like the other Canadian Pret a Manger locations, this one has a limited offering of Pret’s freshly made grab-and-go options, including the brand’s Famous Ham and Cheese Baguette, as well as prepared salad bowls, wraps, and fresh juices.
Initially being launched as a trial run in Canada, Pret a Manger functions as a pop-up inside A&W locations, and a representative for the Canadian fast-food company tells us there’s still “more to come!”
Pret a Manger – Downtown Vancouver
Address: 1158 Alberni Street, Vancouver