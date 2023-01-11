It’s rare that a day goes by without us thinking about donuts at least once.

Good news for fellow donut fans: a new spot for our favourite round sweets has recently opened up shop in the Fraser Valley.

Zilla’s Donuts opened its doors at the end of October in Abbotsford at 2807 Maple Street.

The shop serves a rotating roster of housemade donuts in flavours like Peanut Butter Chocolate, Honey Glaze, After Eight, and Saturday Morning Cartoons.

We find the irregular shapes and sizes of Zilla’s treats, which lends a distinct hand-made touch, particularly charming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zilla’s Donuts (@zillasdonuts)

The donut shop got its start selling sweets at local farmer’s markets and pop-up sales, so we’re happy to see it’s finally found a permanent space.

Every week, Zilla’s shares its current flavours on its Instagram account, so you know what to expect before heading in, but keep in mind that they do tend to sell out quickly.

You’ll find Zilla’s open Tuesday to Sunday from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Zilla’s Donuts

Address: 2807 Maple Street, Abbotsford

Instagram