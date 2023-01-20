No big deal, but a Michelin-recommended restaurant concept has softly opened at The Amazing Brentwood in Burnaby: Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant.

The popular group of Chinese restaurants told Dished its new location at the shopping centre will celebrate its grand opening on January 23, but it’s still welcoming diners in the meantime.

Located on the upper level of the centre, Neptune’s newest spot can be found above the soon-to-be-open Earls on Brentwood Plaza, right next to Ajishou Japanese Cuisine.

Neptune is known for its dim sum and classic Chinese fare. The brand’s Marine Drive location in Vancouver recently landed the inaugural list of Michelin-recommended restaurants.

Neptune is one of the latest heavy-hitting additions to the food scene at TAB. Just before the holiday season La Taqueria opened its new location on Brentwood Plaza as well.

Big upcoming restaurant additions to the shopping centre also include Tap & Barrel and Haidilao Hot Pot.

Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant — Brentwood

Address: #2307-4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-566-0897