We’re always in the mood for fried chicken, so lucky for us, a new spot for our favourite fast food has just opened up in Metro Vancouver.

HiFive Chicken has several locations throughout the Lower Mainland, but its newest outpost just opened in Richmond.

Located at 128-11020 No. 5 Road, HiFive Chicken Richmond officially held its grand opening on December 23.

The local franchise is known for its classic fried chicken offerings, which can be made spicy, as well as roast chicken legs, thighs, and breasts. HiFive also offers fried chicken sandwiches, a chicken and waffle sandwich, and sides like onion rings, fried pickles, and poutine, to name a few.

HiFive currently operates six locations throughout Burnaby, Vancouver, and Maple Ridge.

The website also notes that several new locations are currently in the works, including in Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, Coquitlam, and Victoria.

Address: 128-11020 No. 5 Road, Richmond

