FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

HiFive Chicken: Fried chicken chain just opened new Richmond location

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Jan 4 2023, 8:02 pm
HiFive Chicken: Fried chicken chain just opened new Richmond location
@hifive.chicken/Instagram

We’re always in the mood for fried chicken, so lucky for us, a new spot for our favourite fast food has just opened up in Metro Vancouver.

HiFive Chicken has several locations throughout the Lower Mainland, but its newest outpost just opened in Richmond.

Located at 128-11020 No. 5 Road, HiFive Chicken Richmond officially held its grand opening on December 23.

The local franchise is known for its classic fried chicken offerings, which can be made spicy, as well as roast chicken legs, thighs, and breasts. HiFive also offers fried chicken sandwiches, a chicken and waffle sandwich, and sides like onion rings, fried pickles, and poutine, to name a few.

HiFive currently operates six locations throughout Burnaby, Vancouver, and Maple Ridge.

The website also notes that several new locations are currently in the works, including in Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, Coquitlam, and Victoria.

HiFive Chicken – Richmond

Address: 128-11020 No. 5 Road, Richmond

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.