New Vancouver restaurants: 19 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 19 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

Metro Vancouver’s new spot for Japanese eats has officially opened: Ajishou Japanese Cuisine.

The new addition to The Amazing Brentwood’s food scene is located on the upper level of the Burnaby shopping centre, right next to Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant on Brentwood Plaza.

Address: 2307b 4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-290-1343

Lemon Fusion Kitchen and Bar has opened in the space at 575 West Georgia Street, between Seymour and Richards.

The restaurant, which opened on December 18, tells Dished that its menu features “blended cuisine from East Indian Food, Chinese Indian Fusion” as well as grilled dishes and Western flavours.

Address: 575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Vancouver’s newest Irish pub has officially opened its doors: Hynes’ Irish Bar + Kitchen.

The new Kitsilano watering hole is located at 3468 West Broadway. It has set up shop in the former address of Sencha Tea Shop, which was known for its glow-in-the-dark Insta-worthy drinks.

Address: 3468 West Broadway, Vancouver

Artigiano has been rapidly expanding over the past couple of years, including opening up locations in several former Starbucks spots.

The locally owned and operated chain, formerly known as Caffé Artigiano, has just opened its newest Vancouver location, this time in the heart of the busy Cambie Village area.

Address: 2378 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Those who mourned the closure of Yaletown’s Do Chay location back in November will be happy to know that a new, but familiar, concept has officially opened in the space.

Buddha Chay – “chay” means vegetarian in Vietnamese, and this new concept is not related to Do Chay – has taken over the 1269 Hamilton Street address, offering a similar fare to the former tenant.

Address: 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

This café-turned-cocktail-bar comes to us from the folks behind Just Another Coffee Shop, the pop-up concept that was at the same 3040 West Broadway address prior.

Brightside is a more permanent business endeavour, though, and with its stylish interiors designed by Vancouver powerhouse Studio Roslyn, we’re happy it’s sticking around.

Address: 3040 West Broadway, Vancouver

Sooda Kitchen + Bar, as this iteration is called, has officially opened at 60 West Cordova Street, seriously increasing the calibre of Korean BBQ in the area.

Sooda first caught our eye back in 2017 when its Burnaby location broke records (and stomachs) with its epic 18-inch Soodabox.

Address: 60 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

After months of anticipation by the community, the market has finally soft-opened, so we went to take a first look.

Located at 1702 West Broadway, the former address of a Pier 1 Imports, La Win Supermarket is Vancouver’s newest market specializing in Chinese goods.

Address: 1702 West Broadway, Vancouver

Helka Café is located at 1102 Davie Street and bills itself as a spot for “fuel for the hungry soul.”

The café, which opened at the end of November, serves a selection of breakfast foods like The Works Bowl – a potato hash with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce – as well as a Morning Roll Sandwich, breakfast burrito, and avocado toast.

Address: 1102 Davie Street, Vancouver

Part coffee bar, part breakfast spot, and part neighbourhood grocer, Novella is all about community and supporting local purveyors and producers.

You’ll find many notable names associated with the “all-in-one project,” including Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson and Ash Kurtz, the chefs who curated a delicious, elevated daytime menu for the launch.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly will offer guests fresh and authentic Indigenous cuisine, just like we have been enjoying at the original West Broadway location.

Think eats such as a Beet Salad, Salmon Burger, and more exclusive new offerings.

Address: Post-security in International Departures — Vancouver International Airport

Earlier this summer, the Canadian fast-food chain A&W brought UK-based Pret A Manger to Canada for the very first time.

The first location, a pop-up concept, also happened to be in Vancouver, integrated into an A&W at the bustling transit hub at Cambie and Southwest Marine Drive.

The newest Pret A Manger pop-up has opened at 467 West Broadway, inside the A&W location at Broadway and Cambie – another major transit hub in the city.

Address: 467 West Broadway, Vancouver

Richmond’s Steveston neighbourhood just got a brand new spot for Japanese groceries and goods.

The Japanese grocery store hasn’t shared much about what we can expect from the shop, but we can’t wait to peruse its shelves for some home cooking inspiration.

Address: 110-3531 Bayview Street, Richmond

Mann & Co Bakeshop specializes in “bespoke wedding cakes, custom cakes, and dessert bars.” Mann’s cakes are stunningly crafted, with ornate details and impressive layers, made to custom order.

This project has been two years in the works, so it’s exciting to finally see Mann’s hard work come to fruition.

Address: 13411 71A Avenue, Surrey

Elysium comes to us from the folks at Sunwave, the Vancouver-based electronic music community and event organizers.

The nightclub has just opened up on the top floor at 1240 Thurlow Street in Davie Village and aims to be “a place without prejudice, a place for people to be people, a place for everyone,” according to an email sent to Dished.

Address: 1240 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Noodlebox has several locations throughout the country and province, with a brand-new one in New Westminster.

Known for its fresh noodle bowls in varieties like teriyaki, Kung Pao, and spicy peanut, the franchise just opened its new spot at 289 Nelson Court recently.

Address: 289 Nelson Court, New Westminster

This is the concept’s debut in the Canadian market. According to the brand, there are locations coming to Burnaby, North Vancouver, and South Surrey as well.

Globally, Ssong’s operates branches in Japan, China, Vietnam, and the US.

Address: 795 Jervis Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-917-9595

Now, after almost three years of being shuttered, River’s Reach has finally reopened.

At the beginning of December, the pub began once again sharing photos and updates on its social media pages, prompting its followers to celebrate its long-awaited return.

Address: 320 6th Street, New Westminster

With files from Daryn Wright