Just in time for January’s healthy eating resolutions, a new spot for salads, bowls, and wraps has opened up in Coquitlam.

The Chopped Leaf, a fast-casual chain known for its healthy approach to fast food, operates several locations throughout the province and across the country.

The new Coquitlam location, opened at Sunwood Square at 3025 Lougheed Highway, is the 34th location for the chain.

The Chopped Leaf offers easy and approachable meals like grain bowls and salads inspired by world cuisines.

According to its website, the franchise is also set to open a location in Aldergrove soon.

The Chopped Leaf – Coquitlam

Address: Sunwood Square, 3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam

Instagram