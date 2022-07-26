FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Pret A Manger just opened its first Canadian location

Jul 26 2022, 4:33 pm
Richard M Lee/Shutterstock

In 2021, UK-based Pret A Manger revealed it had come to an agreement to partner with A&W to launch a trial in Canada.

Now, the first location of the highly anticipated concept has been launched in Vancouver.

Pret A Manger is a well-known spot with over 450 shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

The brand is also commonly referred to as “Pret” and offers customers a selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and organic coffee.

Pret a Manger vancouver

Sorbis/Shutterstock

Located at 468 SW Marine Drive, in Vancouver, a rep for A&W confirmed this location was the first in Canada for Pret. The Marine Drive spot was recently soft launched, we’re told.

To learn more about the hype around this spot, check out our feature on the details.

Pret A Manger

Address: 468 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

