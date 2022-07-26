Pret A Manger just opened its first Canadian location

In 2021, UK-based Pret A Manger revealed it had come to an agreement to partner with A&W to launch a trial in Canada.

Now, the first location of the highly anticipated concept has been launched in Vancouver.

Pret A Manger is a well-known spot with over 450 shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

The brand is also commonly referred to as “Pret” and offers customers a selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and organic coffee.

Located at 468 SW Marine Drive, in Vancouver, a rep for A&W confirmed this location was the first in Canada for Pret. The Marine Drive spot was recently soft launched, we’re told.

