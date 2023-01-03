FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Ajishou Japanese Cuisine now open at The Amazing Brentwood

Jan 3 2023, 7:45 pm
@the.amazing.brentwood/Instagram

Metro Vancouver’s new spot for Japanese eats has officially opened: Ajishou Japanese Cuisine.

The new addition to The Amazing Brentwood’s food scene is located on the upper level of the Burnaby shopping centre, right next to Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant on Brentwood Plaza.

Open daily from 11:30 am to 11 pm, Ajishou offers patrons a selection of sushi and Japanese plates made with the best local fish, imported fish, and seafood.

The entrance for this spot is located between Sephora and a soon-to-be-open Earls, just across the plaza from the newly opened La Taqueria Brentwood.

Ajishou Japanese Cuisine

Address: 2307b 4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-290-1343

Instagram

