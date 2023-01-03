Metro Vancouver’s new spot for Japanese eats has officially opened: Ajishou Japanese Cuisine.

The new addition to The Amazing Brentwood’s food scene is located on the upper level of the Burnaby shopping centre, right next to Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant on Brentwood Plaza.

Open daily from 11:30 am to 11 pm, Ajishou offers patrons a selection of sushi and Japanese plates made with the best local fish, imported fish, and seafood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajishou Japanese Restaurant (@ajishou_japanese_cuisine)

The entrance for this spot is located between Sephora and a soon-to-be-open Earls, just across the plaza from the newly opened La Taqueria Brentwood.

Ajishou Japanese Cuisine

Address: 2307b 4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-290-1343

Instagram