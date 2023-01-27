Closed and closing soon: 11 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Oh Carolina came to us from the Gooseneck Hospitality Group, which also operates restaurants like Bells and Whistles, Bufala, and Lucky Taco.

It launched with the aim to be a one-stop shop for anyone looking for snacks, pantry staples, ready-to-eat sandwiches, pasta, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Robin Canada (@redrobinburgerscanada)

In late December 2022, the franchise closed its only remaining Burnaby location, and now the Langley Red Robin, located at 6141 200 Street, has also seen its final day.

However, Red Robin just opened a brand new location at Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s The Courtyard.

Looks like we are down an Asian comfort food spot in Vancouver, as Heritage Asian Eatery’s Broadway location has closed up shop.

The 382 West Broadway restaurant opened in 2019, three years after the concept’s original Pender Street spot launched, which just underwent an interior refresh.

Earls Bridge Park has officially shuttered after 26 years of operation to make way for the brand’s highly anticipated spot at The Amazing Brentwood.

The Burnaby restaurant offered its last day of service on January 15, 2023.

Earlier this week, Dished shared the news that the new concept Birdies Eats & Drinks is slated to open in June 2023 at Earls’ former location at 3850 Lougheed Highway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yaletown Distillery Bar & Kitchen (@yaletowndistillery)

A longtime spot in Vancouver recently announced it was ceasing operations permanently: Yaletown Distillery Bar + Kitchen.

The 1131 Mainland Street destination, which is now marked as permanently closed online, made the announcement via Instagram near the end of last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaneko Hannosuke – Vancouver (@kanekohannosuke.vancouver)

The extremely popular Japanese tempura chain Kaneko Hannosuke opened its first (and only) Vancouver location back in January 2020, but now Dished has learned that this location has officially shuttered.

According to a representative from Kaneko Hannosuke, the 1725 Robson Street outpost closed its doors on January 2 — almost exactly three years from its opening date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Side Hustle Sandwiches (@sidehustleyvr)

What used to be Eight 1/1 Restaurant Lounge became Side Hustle Sandwiches, which has operated at the 151 East 8th Avenue address since May 2020.

The sandwich shop announced it would be closing its doors for good earlier this year.

Closing Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin & Kevin (@kevinandkevinjuice)

Kevin & Kevin only just recently celebrated its two-year anniversary at its 488 Gore Street address, but it seems the bar and restaurant’s time in Chinatown has come to a close.

This spot shared on its Instagram account that its last day at this location would be January 29. Kevin & Kevin’s new location in the West End is already in the works.

This family-style restaurant is located in Chilliwack and is ceasing operations after 21 years of business.

Rendezvous Restaurant thanked patrons for all the support and let them know that January 28, 2023, would be its final day of service.

A longtime watering hole in Delta, BC, announced it will be gearing up for its last-ever call after nearly 50 years of operation: the Delta Lion Pub.

The Lower Mainland spot has been offering great food and drinks to folks in and around the area since it was founded in 1977.

New Westminster’s Waffle House, which has been in the Metro Vancouver city in various locations over the years, has confirmed with Dished that it will be closing its current location due to “re-zoning.”

A date has yet to be set for the closure of the New West location, but its closing will certainly be felt by the community.

With files from Daryn Wright