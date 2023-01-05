Not long ago, a new spot for sushi and Japanese cuisine opened up in Richmond: Sushi Crave.

The restaurant has remained pretty off-the-radar since its official opening at the beginning of October 2022, likely due to its quiet location inside a new residential apartment complex called The Gardens.

Located at 10880 No. 5 Road, Sushi Crave has a selection of Japanese offerings including an Aburi Special Set, bento specials (including the option of a sashimi bento), donburi, as well as some classic Japanese menu items like gomae and sunomono.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUSHI CRAVE (@sushicraverestaurant)

Sushi Crave also happens to feature several poké bowls on its menu, as well as udon bowls and party trays.

For its beverage options, patrons can expect varieties of fruit punch (including lychee!) and bubble tea.

Sushi Crave is open daily except Mondays from 11 am to 9 pm.

Sushi Crave

Address: #110 10880 No. 5 Road, Richmond

Instagram