Back in 2020, Momo Factory opened up its first location in Delta.

Now, the Nepalese-style eatery has opened a second location, this time right in Vancouver.

The restaurant is named after the momo, a dumpling style that has its roots in Tibet but has become popular in regions throughout Nepal, China, and India.

Momo Factory’s new spot is located at 1143 Davie Street, the former address of Neptune The House of Momo and Bar.

Momo Factory offers a variety of dumplings with fillings like chicken, goat, vegetable, and shrimp, and served in several different styles: chili, pan-fried, with butter chicken sauce, Sandheko, Szechuan, and more.

The restaurant also offers several other menu options aside from its dumplings, including tandoor dishes, daal, massu, and other curry dishes.

The family-owned restaurant is also launching some frozen momo dumplings for make-at-home options, which will soon be available at select local grocery stores.

Check out Momo Factory’s new location or head to its Delta location at 11956 88th Avenue.

Momo Factory – Vancouver

Address: 1143 Davie Street, Vancouver

