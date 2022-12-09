Earlier this summer, the Canadian fast-food chain A&W brought UK-based Pret A Manger to Canada for the very first time.

The first location, a pop-up concept, also happened to be in Vancouver, integrated into an A&W at the bustling transit hub at Cambie and Southwest Marine Drive.

This location, Dished was told by A&W representatives, was chosen as the first because it’s a “dynamic transit and mixed-use hub, allowing us to bring Pret to a wide audience. There is a great cross-section of commuters, entertainment, shopping and residential, which makes Marine Gateway the ideal first location.”

Officially opening to customers in early August, the brand’s first foray into Canada has generated a ton of excitement – and now there’s one more spot in the city to grab Pret’s iconic selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and organic coffee.

The newest Pret A Manger pop-up has opened at 467 West Broadway, inside the A&W location at Broadway and Cambie – another major transit hub in the city.

Much like the first Vancouver location, this spot offers a limited menu of Pret’s freshly made grab-and-go options, including Pret’s Famous Ham and Cheese Baguette, as well as prepared salad bowls, wraps, and fresh juices.

“Our teams are excited to build on the positive success of Pret landing in Canada and encourage Vancouverites to stop by for a tasty experience that could become their new go-to spot for a bite to eat,” says Susan Senecal, Chief Executive Officer of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

This is just one of the several locations the brand plans to open in the city and “surrounding areas.”

The Cambie and Broadway Pret a Manger officially opened on Monday, December 5.

Pret A Manger

Address: 467 West Broadway, Vancouver