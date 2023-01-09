Fatburger Canada has some big news for folks living in Metro Vancouver. The brand has officially opened a new location in Surrey.

Located less than five minutes north of Guildford Town Centre on 104 Avenue, the new Fatburger in Surrey has all the brand’s staples you know and love.

“We are extremely pleased to open the Guildford location and show everyone how great our burgers are in terms of taste and value,” says Raymond Ho, VP of Marketing of FDF Brandz.

“In everything we do, we want to demonstrate our long-standing tagline of Higher Quality, More Variety and Better Value for our customers.”

From juicy handhelds to chicken wings to milkshakes and fries, if you’re looking for a new comfort food destination, this is it.

The new location is open daily for dine-in and takeout from 10 am to 10 pm.

Fatburger Guildford

Address: 15665 – 104 Avenue, Unit G105, Surrey

Phone: 236 326 0101