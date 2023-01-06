Just a couple of months ago, Daruma opened its first location of the Japanese convenience-style shop in Richmond.

Now, the brand is set to launch its second location, this time right in downtown Vancouver.

Daruma tells Dished that the new location will be located right inside Parq Vancouver, the hotel, casino, and entertainment destination.

The convenience store tells Dished that “Daruma is bringing the full Japanese convenience store experience, complete with late closing hours, to Parq.”

“A significant part of the Japanese convenience store experience is being able to buy a late-night snack, which is why the shop will be open from 9:30 am until 12:30 am, seven days a week, in order to maximize convenience for hotel guests and neighbours,” Daruma adds.

The late-night spot will focus on Japanese products only, with items like sweet and savoury snacks, instant noodle cups, and other specialty products lining its shelves.

Daruma at Parq will be located on the lobby floor, between The Douglas Hotel and the JW Marriott Parq Hotel.

The convenience store will be holding its grand opening this Sunday, January 8.

Daruma – Downtown Vancouver

Address: Parq Vancouver, 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Instagram