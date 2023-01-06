A charming new spot for coconut milk-based dessert has recently opened in Richmond, right across from the Richmond Public Market.

Milko Coconut Dessert specializes in little jars of pudding made with coconut milk and various different kinds of fruit and other flavour additions.

Located at #150-8291 Westminster Highway, Milko quietly opened its doors on December 14.

Offering options with fresh fruit like strawberry and mango, as well as durian, taro, purple yam, and black sticky rice, the desserts are served in small glass jars, which patrons can then clean and return for $1 off their next purchase.

While the puddings are made with coconut milk, they do contain some dairy, according to a comment left on one of the business’ Instagram posts – important intel for vegans looking to partake.

Milko Coconut Dessert is open from 1 pm to 9 pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Address: #150-8291 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Instagram