A new patisserie and cafe has officially opened its doors in Coquitlam.

Last fall, Dished shared that Pourquoi Pas, a cafe offering “French-inspired pastries,” was working on its first brick-and-mortar space.

Now, the café and patisserie has finally opened at #304 1194 Lansdowne Drive. It celebrated its soft opening officially on December 18, 2022.

The brand had previously been selling its artisan baked goods through pop-up sales, with sweet offerings ranging from brown butter chocolate chunk cookies to mini orange-spiced almond cakes to palmiers.

The new café serves a variety of artisan sweets that folks familiar with Pourquoi Pas have come to love, including Bailey’s Tiramisu Puffs, Hazelnut Roasted Banana Choux, and Mango Coconut Cake, as well as a few savoury options like its French Onion Pull-Apart.

On the café side of things, Pourquoi Pas offers a selection of inventive hot beverages to pair with its pastries, including a seasonal Fireside Butter Latte, made with cinnamon, nutmeg, marshmallow, and brown sugar, and topped with a toasted marshmallow.

While hours vary somewhat while the space is operating in its soft opening phase, you’ll generally find Pourquoi Pas open daily from 8:30 am to 5 pm (or until it sells out). Check its Instagram page for more up-to-date hours and times.

Pourquoi Pas

Address: #304 1194 Lansdowne Drive, Coquitlam

Instagram