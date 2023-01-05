Good news for pancake fans: a brand new location of the Japan-founded Gram Café & Pancakes is set to open its latest Vancouver location this weekend.

The brand is known for its soufflé-like pancakes, which are incredibly light and fluffy, and are definitely more dessert-like than the classic breakfast pancake commonly enjoyed in North America.

Gram has three other existing BC locations – in Burnaby, Richmond, and on Kingsway in Vancouver – making this new spot the fourth in the province for the chain.

Gram was founded in Osaka, Japan, in 2014 and has quickly found a dedicated following for its souffle pancakes around the world, including in Canada.

Located at 2145 West 41st Avenue in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood, the new Gram Café will soft open this Saturday, January 7.

Gram’s famous pancakes, which are available in varieties like Tea Cream Pearls and Caramelized Banana, are only available three times a day, with limited amounts for each time slot.

The café’s offerings vary depending on the location, but patrons can also expect some classic pancakes as well as savoury options like Bacon and Scrambled Eggs and Salmon and Avocado. Gram also serves milk tea, bubble tea, and espresso drinks.

The Kerrisdale location will officially open to the public on Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm.

Address: 2145 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

