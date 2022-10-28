Michelin Guide Vancouver: Restaurant selections have been revealed

After a period of anticipation and speculation, the first restaurant selections have been revealed for the Michelin Guide Vancouver.

The ceremony took place in Vancouver on Thursday evening, and Dished was there to witness the moment live.

Food establishments have now learned whether they earned Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands (good-quality food for good value), or other Michelin Guide distinctions.

The 2022 Vancouver restaurant selection was based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

Here are all of the very deserving recipients.

Bib Gourmand Winners:

Anh and Chi

Chupito

Fable Kitchen

Fiorino, Italian Street Food

Kin Kao Song

Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer

Lunch Lady

Nightshade

Oca Pastificio

Phnom Penh

Say Mercy!

Vij’s

Michelin Star Winners:

AnnaLena (one star)

Barbara (one star)

Burdock & Co (one star)

iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House (one star)

Kissa Tanto (one star)

Masayoshi (one star)

Published on Main (one star)

St. Lawrence (one star)

Additional Awards:

Michelin Service Award: Chef Michael Isidro – Kissa Tanto



Sommelier of the Year: Jayton Paul – Published on Main



Exceptional Cocktail Award: Grant Sceney & Jeff Savage – Botanist



Recommended:

¿CóMO? Taperia

Acquafarina

Arike

Ask for Luigi

Bacaro

Bacchus

Bar Gobo

Bar Susu

Bonjour Vietnam Bistro

Botanist

Café Medina

Carlino

Chang’An

Chef’s Choice Chinese Cuisine

Cioppino’s

Delara

Dynasty Seafood

Elephant

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Hawksworth Restaurant

Homer St. Cafe

L’Abattoir

Lobby Lounge & RawBar

Maenam

Miku

Nammos Estiatorio

Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant

New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant

Nightingale

Ophelía

Osteria Savio Volpe

per se Social Corner

PiDGiN

Riley’s Fish & Steak

Sushi Bar Maumi

The Acorn

The Mackenzie Room

Torafuku

Ubuntu Canteen

Yuwa

To watch the awards for yourself, check out the official Michelin Guide livestream of the event.