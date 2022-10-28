Michelin Guide Vancouver: Restaurant selections have been revealed
After a period of anticipation and speculation, the first restaurant selections have been revealed for the Michelin Guide Vancouver.
The ceremony took place in Vancouver on Thursday evening, and Dished was there to witness the moment live.
Food establishments have now learned whether they earned Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands (good-quality food for good value), or other Michelin Guide distinctions.
The 2022 Vancouver restaurant selection was based on five criteria: quality products, the harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).
Here are all of the very deserving recipients.
Bib Gourmand Winners:
- Anh and Chi
- Chupito
- Fable Kitchen
- Fiorino, Italian Street Food
- Kin Kao Song
- Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer
- Lunch Lady
- Nightshade
- Oca Pastificio
- Phnom Penh
- Say Mercy!
- Vij’s
Michelin Star Winners:
- AnnaLena (one star)
- Barbara (one star)
- Burdock & Co (one star)
- iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House (one star)
- Kissa Tanto (one star)
- Masayoshi (one star)
- Published on Main (one star)
- St. Lawrence (one star)
Additional Awards:
Michelin Service Award: Chef Michael Isidro – Kissa Tanto
Sommelier of the Year: Jayton Paul – Published on Main
Exceptional Cocktail Award: Grant Sceney & Jeff Savage – Botanist
Recommended:
- ¿CóMO? Taperia
- Acquafarina
- Arike
- Ask for Luigi
- Bacaro
- Bacchus
- Bar Gobo
- Bar Susu
- Bonjour Vietnam Bistro
- Botanist
- Café Medina
- Carlino
- Chang’An
- Chef’s Choice Chinese Cuisine
- Cioppino’s
- Delara
- Dynasty Seafood
- Elephant
- Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
- Hawksworth Restaurant
- Homer St. Cafe
- L’Abattoir
- Lobby Lounge & RawBar
- Maenam
- Miku
- Nammos Estiatorio
- Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant
- New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant
- Nightingale
- Ophelía
- Osteria Savio Volpe
- per se Social Corner
- PiDGiN
- Riley’s Fish & Steak
- Sushi Bar Maumi
- The Acorn
- The Mackenzie Room
- Torafuku
- Ubuntu Canteen
- Yuwa
To watch the awards for yourself, check out the official Michelin Guide livestream of the event.