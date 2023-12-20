Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this winter

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Winter has officially arrived on the calendar, and the new season has brought a bunch of fun and fantastic events to Vancouver.

From Monster Jam to Just For Laughs Vancouver, Canada’s Drag Race and more, here are 44 events you need to check out around the city.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do this winter

What: Start off 2024 the right way by plunging into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year.

The 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Monday, January 1. Brave swimmers will be able to dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers or cheer them on from the shore.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm; official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online.

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights to enjoy until the end of February.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until February 2024

Time: Nightly until 11 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: “James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” at Science World invites guests to discover the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.

The epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.

When: Now until January 1, 2024

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over the Vancouver Convention Centre on December 27 and 28, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zedd and two-time Juno winner and industry trendsetter Rezz.

When: December 27 and 28, 2023

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop until January 7. Throughout the season, visitors to the Gallery’s main floor will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos based on actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until January 14, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages eight years and up. Purchase online

What: Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver International Auto Show is making its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24, 2024.

The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.

CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.

When: March 20 to 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Price: $19 to $21 for general admission | $14 to $15 for students and seniors | $6 for kids | $38 to $53 for a family pass.

What: The 16th edition of the Polar Bare Plunge, hosted by Surrey United Naturists, is officially returning to Crescent Rock Beach on Monday, January 1.

The plunge is different from others around the region because it’s clothing-optional. Though celebratory costumes and outfits are welcome.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Crescent Rock Beach near the boulder located close to the bottom of the 101 steps staircase at 24th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Monster Jam is a family-friendly motorsports experience that is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for three massive events from March 8 to 10, 2024.

The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt during the Vancouver Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West shows. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

When: March 8 to 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

When: February 17 to 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The sixth edition of Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza takes place on January 20, 2024, at the Vogue Theatre. Comedy fans will enjoy a loaded lineup featuring award-winning stand-ups, Just For Laughs veterans, viral sensations, and more.

Dino Archie is a Fresno, California-born comic who was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition. He has performed as part of the Just For Laughs Russell Peters Gala and The Nasty Show and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party.

When: January 20, 2024

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.50 to $42.50; purchase online.

What: WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Vancouver for the first time since 2020, and it’s got everybody saying “YEAH!”

One of the professional wrestling and entertainment behemoth’s marquee shows will be held at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5. The televised WWE event is also the first time since 2022 that the company has been in Vancouver.

When: January 5, 2024

Time: 4:45 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver this winter with his newest stand-up routine, and local fans will have four chances to see him live at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Seinfeld’s big break came from his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Brooklyn, New York-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

When: January 5 and 6, 2024

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: If the dark days are getting you down, then you can find some light at a city-wide lantern festival this December solstice.

The 30th Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival will happen on Thursday, December 21, the longest night of the year.

Produced by the Secret Lantern Society, the popular annual event takes place in three different neighbourhoods simultaneously: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona.

When: December 21, 2023

Time: 6 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona

Cost: Free for the festival. Labyrinth of Light tickets online for $11, children under 13 are free.

What: Taboo Productions’ Everything To Do With Sex Show is returning to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 2 to 4. Get ready for a weekend full of steamy shows, informative seminars, and vendors ready to help you take your love to the next level.

Formerly known as the Naughty But Nice Show, this year’s Taboo event will also feature the inaugural iWell Expo.

When: February 2 to 4, 2024

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), Noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

Happy New Year

What: The Improv Centre rings in 2024 with three special NYE at TIC events.

Invite your friends to shed the dread and spread kindness at the Granville Island comedy destination. NYE at TIC promises to be an evening filled with fun and festivities, as tickets also include full access to a dessert bar and photo booth.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 7 pm, 9 pm, 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Tamasha is taking over Hollywood Theatre for a New Year’s Eve Bollywood bash, and you’re invited to the party. Get ready to dance for six hours straight with all your favourite hits played by DJ Shalv, DJ Raytrix, DJ Surbee, and DJ Inspire.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 4 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $22-$40 plus fees, purchase online

Cirque NYE 2024 at Science World What: There are going to be over 1,200 guests in attendance for the countdown to midnight – and you’ll want to be one of them. This year’s Cirque NYE 2024 will feature 10 of the city’s top DJs and live performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in the new year! Guests can also visit the five fully licensed bars to stay refreshed all night long. When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $80 – available online

Whistler Blackcomb Fire & Ice What: New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to welcome in 2024 with a bang, Whistler Blackcomb’s Fire and Ice is the perfect event for you. North America’s largest ski resort is bringing back its popular outdoor winter event starting on Sunday, December 31, at 8:30 pm. The free signature event features exciting performances, freestyle skiing and riding, and a stunning pyrotechnics display for all ages. When: December 31, 2023, then every Sunday from January 7 to March 10, 2024. (No show on January 21)

Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve), 7 pm (January 7 to March 10, 2024)

Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler and Excalibur Gondolas

Cost: Free Gatsby’s House 2023 Vancouver New Year’s Eve Party What: Dress to impress for Gatsby’s House 2024 Vancouver New Year’s Eve Party at Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown. The massive shindig includes top DJs spinning with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems to bring the party to life. The event will have multiple fully staffed bars to lower wait times and festive party favours for party-goers. Plus, there will be a Casino Night with games to play and prizes to win. When: December 31, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm to 1:30 am

Where: Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown – 1128 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Hit the ice Mountaintop Skating Pond at Grouse Mountain What: Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views from the Peak of Vancouver. Don’t forget to grab a cup of hot chocolate at the Peak Chalet afterwards. When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: Various hours

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Ice skating on the outdoor rink is complimentary with a Mountain Admission Ticket or Annual Pass Robson Square Ice Rink What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice. Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more. When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee Skate Plaza at The Shipyards What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof. When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena this winter, with home games including San Jose Sharks on December 23, Toronto Maple Leafs on January 20, Pittsburgh Penguins on February 27, and Winnipeg Jets on March 9.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants bring WHL action to Langley Events Centre throughout the winter. Cheer them on against the Victoria Royals on December 27, Kelowna Rockets on January 21, Everett Silvertips on February 3, and Seattle Thunderbirds on March 3.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this winter, with home games including visitors Tuscan Roadrunners on January 12 and 13, San Jose Barracuda on February 2 and 3, and Bakersfield Condors on March 12 and 13.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors kickstart the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with winter matchups against the Calgary Roughnecks on January 13, the Saskatchewan Rush on February 10, and the Buffalo Bandits on March 1.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t give us the perfect winter wonderland.

There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

When: Now through February

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online

What: Get ready for the Lunar New Year with a Johnnie Walker sampling and engraving experience at BCLIQUOR. Sample Johnnie Walker and get your purchased bottle engraved as a gift for yourself or someone special at several locations in January.

Saturday, January 13 th at BCLIQUOR Langley – 2 to 6 pm

Friday, January 19 th at BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 4 to 8 pm

Saturday, January 20 th at BCLIQUOR 39 th & Cambie – 2 to 6 pm

Friday, January 26 th at BCLIQUOR Westwood – 4 to 8 pm

Saturday, January 27 th at BCLIQUOR Richmond Brighouse – 2 to 6 pm

The complimentary tasting will include Johnnie Walker – 12-Year-Old Black Label, Johnnie Walker – 15-Year-Old Green Label, and Johnnie Walker – Gold Label Reserve.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various BCLIQUOR locations

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver’s acclaimed Diva at the Met restaurant is helping guests eat, drink and be merry this holiday season!

Make plans for their special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts serving up a mouth-watering four-course menu. Each delicious dish is reimagined with a global twist, so make sure to bring an appetite.

Then invite your friends to kickstart 2024 with a fabulous four-course NYE dinner at Diva at the Met! The delectable creations of the talented culinary team are the perfect way to celebrate the year that was and toast what’s to come in the new year.

When: December 24, 25 and 31, 2023

Time: 5 pm onwards

Where: Diva at the Met inside the Metropolitan Hotel – 645 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $99 per person (Christmas feasts), $125 per person (NYE Dinner). Reserve online

What: Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver is right around the corner, and it’s bringing with it a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.

The much-loved festival is marking its 22nd year celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 17 to February 4, 2024

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9.)

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person

What: Get festive and forbidden this season with the new Holiday History and Hot Chocolate Tour. Acclaimed guided walking tours company Forbidden Vancouver invites you to step inside downtown’s iconic buildings and discover stories of intrigue, jealousy and murder.

Guests will also enjoy beautiful holiday displays in some of Vancouver’s finest hotel lobbies, get a private viewing inside the Marine Building, and stay warm with a delicious hot chocolate at the award-winning Mink Chocolates.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until December 24, 2023, December 27 to 31, 2023, and January 2 to 7, 2024

Time: 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Starts at the corner of Robson Street and Granville Street

Cost: $45-$49. Purchase online

What: BCLIQUOR hosts a sophisticated evening of palate-pleasing delights at the Penfolds Wine Tasting Experience. Join the experience at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie and discover a world of premium Australian and American wines. The event is led by Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance and will feature several Penfolds products up to the 2018 Grange with delicious food pairings.

When: January 25, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $50, purchase at the customer service counter at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie

New Year’s Eve at Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront

What: Count down to 2024 with celebrations at the Fairmont. The Lobby Lounge at Fairmont Pacific Rim is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve Masquerade party, including a black carpet arrival, Dom Pérignon champagne, live entertainment, and more.



Over at the Fairmont Waterfront, ARC is hosting elevated dining experiences to help you toast the new year. Choose from the early start three-course seating for the family, or the main event six-course meal complete with wine pairings and late-night festivities.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront

Cost: Various prices

Enjoy the arts

What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.

When: December 30, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

When: January 18 to February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75 to $39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available at the Playhouse. Purchase online

What: If you’ve ever wanted to see rap icon Ice Cube live in concert, you’ll have your chance this winter. The NWA and 21 Jump Street star is bringing the Straight Into Canada Tour to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, February 20.

Ice Cube launched his career in 1987 when he formed NWA with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. He established himself as a West Coast hip-hop heavyweight with his work on Straight Outta Compton and his debut solo album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, which sold more than a million copies.

The Los Angeles-born actor and film producer is also a star on screen thanks to his work in the Barbershop and XXX series, Ride Along, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

When: February 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Canada’s Drag Race fans, start your engines! A star-studded lineup from the popular reality TV competition is werk-ing its way across the Great White North, and it’s coming to Vancouver.

Your favourite drag stars will hit the stage at Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, February 27, for Canada’s Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour.

When: February 27, 2024

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Madonna, one of music’s most enduring icons, is hitting the road on The Celebration Tour, highlighting her unmatched catalogue of music from the past 40-plus years.

Madonna has sold over 300 million albums worldwide on the strength of hits such as “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Frozen,” and “4 Minutes.” She was named the greatest woman in music by VH1 as well as the greatest music video artist ever by Billboard and MTV.

When: February 21, 2024

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Just For Laughs Vancouver is returning to stages all over the city this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge comedy stars for the party.

Presented in association with Sirius XM, Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival will serve up all things funny over the 10 days, including stand-up, podcasts, improv, and sketch. Plus superstars like Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes, and many more.

When: February 15 to 24, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now at jflvancouver.com

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Rd, Port Moody