FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.
The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season with over 100,000 twinkling lights starting on Friday, November 24.
Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2-km loop through themed zones.
Located just steps from SkyTrain’s Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station, Lights at Lafarge will remain on from dusk each night until 11 pm.
Festivities begin this year with an official kickoff on Friday, November 24, from 5 to 8 pm. The event includes live entertainment, food vendors, family-friendly activities, and more.
The City of Coquitlam is also looking for volunteers for its Park Spark Light Brigade. Community members, schools, organizations, and businesses are invited to help transform the city’s parks into a winter wonderland.
Workshops will continue to take place throughout November, with light installations happening until November 24. Those interested in taking part can email the Park Spark team.
Lights at Lafarge Lake Kickoff
When: November 24, 2023
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Lights at Lafarge 2023
When: Now until January 2024
Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: Free