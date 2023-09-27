EventsArts

Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver on his new comedy tour

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 27 2023, 4:59 pm
Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver on his new comedy tour
One of comedy’s GOATs is coming to Vancouver this winter with his newest stand-up routine and local fans will have three chances to see him live.

Jerry Seinfeld has announced that he will perform at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6.

Tickets for the Just For Laughs and JS Touring comedy show go on sale on Monday, October 2 at 10 am.

Seinfeld’s big break came with his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Brooklyn, New York-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Are you excited to see Seinfeld in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments!

When: January 5 and 6, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Monday, October 2 at 10 am

