Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver on his new comedy tour

One of comedy’s GOATs is coming to Vancouver this winter with his newest stand-up routine and local fans will have three chances to see him live.

Jerry Seinfeld has announced that he will perform at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6.

Tickets for the Just For Laughs and JS Touring comedy show go on sale on Monday, October 2 at 10 am.

Seinfeld’s big break came with his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Brooklyn, New York-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

When: January 5 and 6, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Monday, October 2 at 10 am