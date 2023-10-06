CONTACT Winter Music Festival reveals headliners and new location

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The largest indoor winter music festival in Canada is returning to Vancouver in a brand-new location, and tickets are available through pre-sale now!

CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over Vancouver Convention Centre on December 27 and 28, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zedd and two-time Juno winner and industry trendsetter Rezz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zedd (@zedd)

They’ll be joined by other chart-topping and party-starting artists, including Dabin, Troyboi, and Disco Lines.

The 19+ festival has hosted over 34,000 guests annually during the two-day event and features state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting on two stages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REZZ (@officialrezz)

Here’s the full lineup of this year’s epic CONTACT Winter Music Festival:

Day 1

ZEDD

Dabin

Mau P

Ship Wrek

Capozzi

Normie Corp

Day 2

REZZ

Troyboi

Disco Lines

Kyle Watson

Sabai

Zeyda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟 (@contactfestival)

When: December 27 and 28, 2023

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online