CONTACT Winter Music Festival reveals headliners and new location

Oct 6 2023, 9:16 pm
The largest indoor winter music festival in Canada is returning to Vancouver in a brand-new location, and tickets are available through pre-sale now!

CONTACT Winter Music Festival is taking over Vancouver Convention Centre on December 27 and 28, and the lineup features some of the world’s biggest EDM stars.

This year’s headliners include multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zedd and two-time Juno winner and industry trendsetter Rezz.

 

They’ll be joined by other chart-topping and party-starting artists, including Dabin, Troyboi, and Disco Lines.

The 19+ festival has hosted over 34,000 guests annually during the two-day event and features state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting on two stages.

 

Here’s the full lineup of this year’s epic CONTACT Winter Music Festival:

Day 1

  • ZEDD
  • Dabin
  • Mau P
  • Ship Wrek
  • Capozzi
  • Normie Corp

Day 2

  • REZZ
  • Troyboi
  • Disco Lines
  • Kyle Watson
  • Sabai
  • Zeyda

CONTACT Winter Music Festival

When: December 27 and 28, 2023
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

