WWE SmackDown is coming to Vancouver's Rogers Arena this winter

WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Vancouver for the first time since 2020, and it’s got everybody saying “YEAH!”

One of the professional wrestling and entertainment behemoth’s marquee shows will be held at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5.

The televised WWE event is also the first time since 2022 that the company has been in Vancouver, and tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rogers Arena (@rogersarena)

The lineup of wrestlers coming to Vancouver has not been announced by WWE, but as the company’s Royal Rumble premium live event is just a few weeks after, you can bet that some of the brand’s biggest stars will be there. They include:

Roman Reigns

John Cena

Charlotte Flair

LA Knight

Bianca Belair

Kevin Owens

Asuka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

But of course, as WWE likes to say, the card is subject to change.

Vancouver is the only Canadian date for a WWE event in 2024, but more stops across the country are sure to be announced in the near future.

Which WWE superstar are you most excited to see in Vancouver? Give us a yeah in the comments!

When: January 5, 2024

Time: 4:45 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting on November 3

With files from Rob Williams