PuSh Festival returns this winter with an international manifesto for live art

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 11 2023, 7:36 pm
PuSh Festival returns this winter with an international manifesto for live art
BLOT by Adi Bulboaca | Batty Banks (Pedro Augusto Meza/PuSh Festival)

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature, mid-winter cultural event is happening from January 18 until February 4, with 17 original works from 15 countries at venues all over the city.

The festival is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PuSh Festival (@pushfestival)

“PuSh expands our consciousness by bringing our bodies in proximity and creating space to think,” says PuSh’s director of programming, Gabrielle Martin, in a release. “It triggers creative and political stimulation through local-international encounters, and it fosters a transmission of knowledge unique to the ephemeral community of an international festival.”

PuSh 2024 includes four world premieres, seven Canadian debuts, and the return of the cabaret-style Club PuSh on January 26 and 27 at 9 pm at Performance Works on Granville Island.

PuSh Festival

Because i love the diversity by Rakesh Sukesh (Photo by Irene Occhiato, Artwork by Irene Narys)

The Festival’s platform for out-of-the-box work and interactive experiences is where artists and the audience can connect and party and is curated by Vancouver collaborators the Frank Theatre Co. and Talking Stick.

PuSh @ SFU Woodward’s is marking its 15th anniversary with a series of three thrilling shows — The Runner, DARKMATTER, and L’amour – throughout the Festival. You can even save 15% when getting tickets to all three shows.

PuSh Festival

Dear Laila with Mohab Mohamed (Basel Zaraa)

Boca del Lupo is also launching its first PuSh offering this winter in the MICRO Performance Series, Dear Laila, at The Fishbowl on Granville Island. The immersive experience transports you to a childhood home in the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp where you’ll discover the joy of family and the beauty of community in the face of constant displacement.

For a full lineup of PuSh 2024 events and to purchase tickets, visit it online.

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024

When: January 18 to February 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli, at the Playhouse. Purchase online

Daniel Chai
