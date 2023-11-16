Festive Funny: The Improv Centre brings a trio of holiday comedy shows to Vancouver

The holiday season can be a stressful time for a variety of reasons. That’s why the funny folks at The Improv Centre on Granville Island are helping to chase away the winter blues with a trio of seasonal shows.

Starting on Thursday, November 23, the improv theatre company presents Back to the Holidays. The festive, family-friendly show runs from Thursdays to Saturdays until December 23, with matinee performances on December 17 and 24.

Back to the Holidays is a festive, family-friendly homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol that is filled with holiday laughs.

Discover the holidays of the past, present, and future through the point of view of an eccentric scientist tasked with helping the hero learn the true meaning of the season and save the town from ruin.

The Improv Centre will also be taking a look back at the year that was with its popular 2023 and Me from December 27 to 30. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange and unique happenings of the year.

“Whether it was the best, worst or middling year of your life, this show will be a delightfully therapeutic ‘thank you!’ or “**** you!” to 2023,” said The Improv Centre in a release. “Audience members can share with us what made this year unique, fantastic or a total dumpster fire, and watch TIC ensemble members recreate those experiences – and maybe even rewrite history.”

The holiday hilarity wraps up on December 31 as The Improv Centre rings in 2024 with three special NYE at TIC events.

Invite your friends to shed the dread and spread kindness at the Granville Island comedy destination. NYE at TIC promises to be an evening filled with fun and festivities, as tickets also include full access to a dessert bar and photo booth.

When: Thursday to Saturday from November 23 to December 23, plus a matinee on December 17 and 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

When: December 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 7 pm, 9 pm, 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online