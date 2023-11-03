Holiday pop-up shop in North Vancouver shines light on local makers

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop from November 15 to January 7.

Visitors to The Polygon Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists curated by its new retail buyer, Marie Ng. There will also be weekly interactive activities for guests to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Polygon Gallery (@polygongallery)

“We’re offering a wide range of price points from affordable stocking stuffers, which will leave a big impression, to unforgettable splurge-worthy items,” said Chris MacKay, head of guest experience and retail operations at The Polygon Gallery, in a release.

“The Holidays are our favourite time of the year. Creating a welcoming space for the community to come together to get festive. Our focus this year is that the shop be a community space, and to have these events bring the shop to life.”

The Polygon Gallery’s Holiday Shop will be filled with numerous local brands, Canadian-made products, and established international labels.

Featured vendors include chocolate and pastry shop Beta5 Chocolates, handcrafted leather goods maker DW Leatherworks, family-owned candlemakers Homecoming Candles, acclaimed local ceramics artist Lisa Warren, and Indigenous luxury fashion designer and jewellery maker Warren Steven Scott.

After you have finished shopping for everyone on your list, head upstairs to explore the Gallery’s winter exhibition, From Slander’s Brand, featuring three monumental works by internationally acclaimed artists Hannah Darabi, Rachel Khedoori, and Ron Terada.

From Slander’s Brand is one of the largest exhibitions ever held at The Polygon Gallery and admission to the exhibition is by donation.

There will also be an exciting lineup of local programming to check out at the Gallery during the holidays. Invite your friends and family to join you for:

Saturday, November 18: Floral arrangements with The Wild Bunch

Sunday, November 19, and Saturday, December 23: Bannock bake sale, courtesy of the Métis Bannock Queen. All proceeds go to the Urban Native Youth Association (UNYA)

Saturday, November 25: Wreath-making workshop hosted by Flower House Studios

Thursday, November 30: Neighbourhood Night sip and shop with exclusive in-store discounts, complimentary gallery admission, and a guided tour of the winter exhibition

Saturday, December 2: The Spirit of the Season tree lighting event and natural wine pop-up by Grape Pop & Juice Imports

Saturday, December 9: Custom leather goods crafted by DW Leatherworks

Saturday, December 16: Tintype Vintage Dog Photography sessions by Geoffrey Wallang

Advanced registration is required for some events, so make sure to sign up before the workshops fill up.

When: November 15, 2023 to January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Sheri Radford