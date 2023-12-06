Vancouver Polar Bear Swim splashes into English Bay on New Year's Day

Start off 2024 the right way by plunging into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year.

The 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Monday, January 1.

Brave swimmers will be able to dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers or cheer them on from the shore.

“Vancouver’s Polar Bear Swim is one of the largest and oldest in the world, and we’re delighted to host such an important and fun community tradition,” said Brennan Bastyovanszky, park board chair, in a release. “It’s always amazing to see so many people come together to start the year with an exciting challenge.”

The chilly event takes place from 12 to 4 pm, with the program starting at 2 pm and the official swim happening at 2:30 pm. Those who register for the event online can also receive a commemorative certificate.

Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is a tradition dating back to 1920 when Peter Pantages and nine other swimmers took a cool dip into English Bay on January 1. Since then, thousands of Vancouverites come out every year to take part — some even dressed up in fun and unique costumes.

Changerooms, washrooms, lockers, and warming tents will be available to participants. Coat check, by cash or tap donation, will also be available on-site, with all funds going to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. However, the park board recommends that swimmers arrive at English Bay swim-ready, as coat check space is limited. Portable toilets will also be set up.

After completing the swim, participants can pick up their commemorative button at the centre-tower Family Zone or at Information Tents located throughout the beach. There is also commemorative merchandise available for purchase online and on-site.

To keep the energy of the swimmers and the supporters up, the Vancouver Polar Bear Swim will also feature live music and entertainment, food trucks, and more throughout the event.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm; official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online.

With files from Daily Hive Staff