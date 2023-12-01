EventsArtsMovies & TVDH Community PartnershipPop CultureCelebrities

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" stars coming to Vancouver for an epic holiday show

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 1 2023, 8:19 pm
"RuPaul’s Drag Race" stars coming to Vancouver for an epic holiday show
The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show/Submitted

You better watch out, you better not cry, because RuPaul’s Drag Race stars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are coming to town this month for a huge show.

The global drag icons are taking the stage at Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, December 30 for The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

The fan-favourite performers will stop in several cities, including Edmonton, Portland and Seattle, and tickets are on sale now.

The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show

The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show/Submitted

The drag holiday show will be the duo’s biggest yet

“With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honour and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration,” said BenDeLaCreme.

“Whether you consider it the most wonderful time of year or the most troubling, we’re here to tell you… you’re right! So let’s make it our own.”

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is described as the duo’s biggest yet, with four previous holiday tours and a cult-classic holiday film under their belt.

BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon

The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special/Facebook

An entertaining spectacle with comedy, music, and more

Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with hilarious comedy, brand-new songs, and surprises throughout the evening.

“It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly,” added Monsoon. “DeLa and I strive to entertain while we enlighten and enliven.

“The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is not only a moment of respite, but also of community, at a time where we need our chosen family and community most of all. So add us to your holiday plans, or let us BE your holiday plans— either way, you’re welcome to join us.”

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

When: December 30, 2023
Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

