Nov 7 2023, 7:23 pm
Straight Into Abbotsford: Legendary rapper Ice Cube is coming this winter

If you’ve ever wanted to see rap icon Ice Cube live in concert, this winter you’ll have your chance.

The NWA and 21 Jump Street star announced that the Straight Into Canada Tour is coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, February 20.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is also stopping in cities such as Pentiction, Calgary, and Edmonton on the 2024 Canadian tour. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, November 10 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

Ice Cube launched his career in 1987 when he formed NWA with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. He established himself as a West Coast hip-hop heavyweight with his work on Straight Outta Compton and his debut solo album AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, which sold more than a million copies.

The Los Angeles-born actor and film producer is also a star on screen thanks to his work in the Barbershop and XXX series, Ride Along, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube (Eva Rinaldi/flickr)

Ice Cube even got to try ketchup chips for the first time with Seth Rogen this summer, so he’s ready to go for his trip up north.

Ice Cube

When: February 20, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online starting on Friday, November 10 at 10 am.

