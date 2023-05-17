Vancouver International Auto Show revs up for return after four-year hiatus

Car lovers, start your engines!

The Vancouver International Auto Show has announced that it will make its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24, 2024

Western Canada’s best-attended trade and consumer event was last held in 2019, and show owners the New Car Dealers Association of BC (NCDA) are promising a fresh and reimagined experience for attendees.

“Following a four-year hiatus, we have taken a step back, building on 100 years of experience, reimagining an event that will result in a very unique and exciting experience for both our manufacturer partners and our consumer guests,” said Blair Qualey, president and CEO of NCDA, in a release.”I believe the that we have found the right mix of elements that will appeal to traditional showgoers and those looking to experience the latest technology in a whole new way.”

The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.

CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.

“With the support of the industry’s top manufacturers, we’re well underway in the planning process to make this event unlike any ‘Auto Show’ this city has seen,” said Vancouver Auto Show Executive Director Eric Nicholl in a statement. “From EV education and test-drive experiences, to displays of concept cars that have never been in Canada, to major vehicle manufacturer activations.

“Consumers are ready for the return of Vancouver’s premiere automotive experience, and we’re building an event that people won’t want to miss.”

When: March 20 to 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Price: $19 – $21 for general admission | $14-$15 for students and seniors | $6 for kids | $38 to $53 for a family pass. Tickets will be released in the near future.

With files from Amir Ali