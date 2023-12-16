Vancouver's enchanting Winter Solstice Lantern Festival returns next week

If the dark days are getting you down, then you can find some light at a city-wide lantern festival this December solstice.

The 30th Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival will happen on Thursday, December 21, the longest night of the year.

Produced by the Secret Lantern Society, the popular annual event takes place in three different neighbourhoods simultaneously: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona.

“Embark on a luminous journey into the heart of winter at our 30th Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival with music, dancing, stories, shadows, and the meditative beauty of the Labyrinth of Light,” wrote the Secret Lantern Society online. “This year we host three small neighbourhood festivals, each with unique features that continue our 30-year tradition of diverse ethnocultural celebrations that connect us to ancient times and the universal spirit of resilience and unity.”

The solstice is the darkest night of the year – after the solstice, the sun will start to make its return and the days will slowly start to get longer once again. Solstice celebrations date back to ancient times, more than 12,000 years ago, and the tradition continues today.

Yaletown and Granville Island will have a mesmerizing labyrinth of light experiences. You can take a meditative walk through a maze of lanterns in a massive space filled with the honeyed scent of hundreds of glowing beeswax candles.

Guests can enjoy a thrilling Musical Solstice Lantern Procession in Strathcona led by Mister FireMan & the Legion of Flying Monkeys. There will also be an outdoor Community Labyrinth to discover during the evening.

If you want to learn how to make your own lantern, you can watch their how-to videos to prepare for the solstice.

Curious about the lantern labyrinths? You can get a timed entry ticket online in advance. They will also sell tickets, cash only, at the door, and there are two locations where you can try it – at Performance Works on Granville Island and the Roundhouse Community Centre in Yaletown.

When: December 21, 2023

Time: 6 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona

Cost: Free for the festival. Labyrinth of Light tickets online for $11, children under 13 are free.

With files from Sarah Anderson