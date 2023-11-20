EventsChristmasWinter

North Vancouver's free Shipyards ice skating ready for holiday opening

North Vancouver's free Shipyards ice skating ready for holiday opening
North Vancouver's Shipyard ice skating rink (City of North Vancouver)

One of our favourite Metro Vancouver outdoor rinks is returning just in time for the holiday season.

The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is opening on Friday, December 1. Mayor Linda Buchanan will welcome guests during a special event on the first afternoon of seasonal skating.

Until March 2024, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Shipyards Skate Plaza

City of North Vancouver/Facebook

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair onsite, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

Figure skating and hockey are not permitted at the rink. Skaters are also encouraged to avoid crowds during peak hours, which are weekday evenings and weekends.

The Skate Plaza’s rink capacity is 300 skaters, and ice time is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shipyards Ice Rink

Shipyards Ice Rink (cnv.org)

The Skate Plaza will be closed twice daily for maintenance at 3 and 5 pm for 30 minutes.

And for more seasonal fun, head down to The Shipyards for Spirit of the Season, the city’s annual holiday kickoff, on Saturday, December 2.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a festive wonderland filled with live music, ice skating, free hot chocolate, and more.

You can even witness the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus atop a city fire truck and the lighting of the massive holiday tree.

Skate Plaza at The Shipyards

When: December 1, 2023, until March 31, 2024
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver
Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

