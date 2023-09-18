An immersive space experience is landing in Vancouver this fall (PHOTOS)

A new fully immersive space experience is coming to Vancouver this fall, and it will have you living out all of your Starfield dreams!

Space Explorers: The Infinite, opening on November 15 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station, is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

According to event producer Tandem Virtuelle, the experience will be out of this world for attendees.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring this unparalleled virtual adventure to Vancouver and cannot wait to share this incredible adventure with visitors,” said Paul Dupont-Hebert, president of Tandem, in a release.

“There simply isn’t any experience that comes close to seeing Earth from the ISS for the first time, or the heart-pounding adrenaline rush of a spacewalk — and the best part is, you don’t need to be an astronaut to do it.”

Space Explorers: The Infinite is for ages eight and up, and allows up to 150 visitors at a time to journey into space for a cutting-edge virtual tour of the International Space Station (ISS).

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

The exhibition is co-created by PHI Studio and Felix & Paul Studios in collaboration with Time Studios and is an extension of the latter’s Primetime Emmy Award-winning series, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience.

So follow in Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen‘s footsteps and become a space explorer this fall.

When: November 15, 2023, until mid-January, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages 8 years and up. Purchase online