Bill Burr headlines star-studded Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024 lineup

Just For Laughs Vancouver is returning to stages all over the city this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge comedy stars for the party.

Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival has announced that its 2024 event will take place from February 15 to 24.

Presented in association with Sirius XM, Just For Laughs Vancouver will serve up all things funny over the 10 days, including stand-up, podcasts, improv, sketch, and more. Tickets go on sale at jflvancouver.com starting Friday, December 1 at 10 am.

“As we approach our eighth edition, we’re excited to build on the legacy of consistently delivering top-tier comedy to our city,” festival director Heather Wallace said in a release. “We take tremendous pride in presenting the world’s biggest comedy stars; artists who are truly making waves across the industry.

“The valued support of our festival partners makes it possible for us to continue to grow and produce ten days of incredible programming that has something for everyone.”

Like previous years, the festival is delivering some of the biggest names in comedy.

Bill Burr

Burr is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, and podcaster. The creator of Netflix’s F Is for Family and Old Dads was ranked as one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Stand-Up Comics Of All Time. He has also appeared in films and TV shows such as Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, LEO, and King of Staten Island.

When: February 23, 2024

Where: Rogers Arena

Ronny Chieng: The Love to Hate It Tour

Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian, actor, and correspondent on The Daily Show. He’s beloved by fans for his work in blockbuster films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asians. He also has his own Netflix special, Asian Comedian Destroys America!, and has appeared on Young Rock, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

When: February 24, 2024

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes is a multifaceted Emmy-winning comedian who audiences adore from The Marvellous Miss Maisel, Crank Yankers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish, and more. The stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer has been delighting fans for over 20 years, and there’s no sign she’s slowing down.

In 2023, Sykes was nominated for three Primetime Emmy awards, including two for her Netflix special Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer.

When: February 24, 2024

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Bob the Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s eighth season. She starred alongside Shangela Laquifa Wadley and Eureka O’Hara in HBO’s We’re Here, which was nominated for an Emmy for Best Unstructured Reality Series. The New York-based performer has two comedy specials under her belt and is also the host of the podcast Sibling Rivalry with best friend, touring partner, and RuPaul’s All-Star Drag Race winner Monet X Change.

When: February 15, 2024

Where: The Orpheum

As of now, the extensive list of comedians also includes:

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Marlon Wayans

Bassem Youssef

Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List

Nicole Byer

Christina P.

Tom Papa: Good Stuff Tour

Jessica Kilson

Patti Harrison: My Huge Tits Huge Because They Are Infected NOT Fake

Justin Willman: Magic for Humans In Person Tour

Sooshi Mango: Off The Boat

Carlos Ballarta: TLATOANI

Big Jay Oakerson

Catherine Cohen: Come For Me

Chris Redd

Zarna Garg: Practical People Win

Aparna Nancherla Presents: Uh Oh, I’m Back…and I Have Some Thoughts

This Is That Live

Joel Kim Booster

Annie Lederman

Caroline Rhea: I Identify as a Witch

Andrea Jin

Mo Gilligan: In the Moment World Tour 2024

Rafi Bastos: Unfamiliar Territory

Chris Fleming

Lewberger

Celebrity Memoir Book Club

Chris Gethard

Emma Willmann

Jesus Trejo

Sydnee Washington: How To Start a Fire

Aaron Chen

Nathan Macintosh: Down With Tech

Leslie Liao

Mark Little

An Hour with Josh Johnson

Tina Friml: Something Very Particular

Emil Wakim

Desi Comedy Fest

Homegrown talent will also be showcased in the Best of the West, presented by SiriusXM. Highlights include Ola Dada’s Black Out Comedy, The Ryan and Amy Show, and lots more.

When: February 15 to 24, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Go on sale at jflvancouver.com starting Friday, December 1 at 10 am.