Bill Burr headlines star-studded Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024 lineup
Just For Laughs Vancouver is returning to stages all over the city this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge comedy stars for the party.
Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival has announced that its 2024 event will take place from February 15 to 24.
Presented in association with Sirius XM, Just For Laughs Vancouver will serve up all things funny over the 10 days, including stand-up, podcasts, improv, sketch, and more. Tickets go on sale at jflvancouver.com starting Friday, December 1 at 10 am.
“As we approach our eighth edition, we’re excited to build on the legacy of consistently delivering top-tier comedy to our city,” festival director Heather Wallace said in a release. “We take tremendous pride in presenting the world’s biggest comedy stars; artists who are truly making waves across the industry.
“The valued support of our festival partners makes it possible for us to continue to grow and produce ten days of incredible programming that has something for everyone.”
Like previous years, the festival is delivering some of the biggest names in comedy.
Bill Burr
Burr is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, and podcaster. The creator of Netflix’s F Is for Family and Old Dads was ranked as one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Stand-Up Comics Of All Time. He has also appeared in films and TV shows such as Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, LEO, and King of Staten Island.
When: February 23, 2024
Where: Rogers Arena
Ronny Chieng: The Love to Hate It Tour
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian, actor, and correspondent on The Daily Show. He’s beloved by fans for his work in blockbuster films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asians. He also has his own Netflix special, Asian Comedian Destroys America!, and has appeared on Young Rock, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
When: February 24, 2024
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes is a multifaceted Emmy-winning comedian who audiences adore from The Marvellous Miss Maisel, Crank Yankers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish, and more. The stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer has been delighting fans for over 20 years, and there’s no sign she’s slowing down.
In 2023, Sykes was nominated for three Primetime Emmy awards, including two for her Netflix special Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer.
When: February 24, 2024
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Bob the Drag Queen
Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, is the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s eighth season. She starred alongside Shangela Laquifa Wadley and Eureka O’Hara in HBO’s We’re Here, which was nominated for an Emmy for Best Unstructured Reality Series. The New York-based performer has two comedy specials under her belt and is also the host of the podcast Sibling Rivalry with best friend, touring partner, and RuPaul’s All-Star Drag Race winner Monet X Change.
When: February 15, 2024
Where: The Orpheum
As of now, the extensive list of comedians also includes:
- Ben Schwartz & Friends
- Marlon Wayans
- Bassem Youssef
- Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List
- Nicole Byer
- Christina P.
- Tom Papa: Good Stuff Tour
- Jessica Kilson
- Patti Harrison: My Huge Tits Huge Because They Are Infected NOT Fake
- Justin Willman: Magic for Humans In Person Tour
- Sooshi Mango: Off The Boat
- Carlos Ballarta: TLATOANI
- Big Jay Oakerson
- Catherine Cohen: Come For Me
- Chris Redd
- Zarna Garg: Practical People Win
- Aparna Nancherla Presents: Uh Oh, I’m Back…and I Have Some Thoughts
- This Is That Live
- Joel Kim Booster
- Annie Lederman
- Caroline Rhea: I Identify as a Witch
- Andrea Jin
- Mo Gilligan: In the Moment World Tour 2024
- Rafi Bastos: Unfamiliar Territory
- Chris Fleming
- Lewberger
- Celebrity Memoir Book Club
- Chris Gethard
- Emma Willmann
- Jesus Trejo
- Sydnee Washington: How To Start a Fire
- Aaron Chen
- Nathan Macintosh: Down With Tech
- Leslie Liao
- Mark Little
- An Hour with Josh Johnson
- Tina Friml: Something Very Particular
- Emil Wakim
- Desi Comedy Fest
Homegrown talent will also be showcased in the Best of the West, presented by SiriusXM. Highlights include Ola Dada’s Black Out Comedy, The Ryan and Amy Show, and lots more.
Just For Laughs Vancouver
When: February 15 to 24, 2024
Time: Various showtimes
Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Go on sale at jflvancouver.com starting Friday, December 1 at 10 am.
