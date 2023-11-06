EventsChristmasWinter

Robson Square Ice Rink reveals opening date for free skating in Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 6 2023, 5:05 pm
Robson Square Ice Rink reveals opening date for free skating in Vancouver
Robson Square (Government of BC)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Santa Claus is Coming to Outpost!

Sat, November 18, 12:00pm

Santa Claus is Coming to Outpost!

HollyDaze in the Heights

Sat, November 18, 4:00pm

HollyDaze in the Heights

3rd Annual Christmas Market Extravaganza

Sat, November 25, 10:00am

3rd Annual Christmas Market Extravaganza

Vancouver New Years Eve 2024 Boat Party Cruise

Sun, December 31, 9:00pm

Vancouver New Years Eve 2024 Boat Party Cruise

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink will soon reopen for the new skating season and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip.

The downtown Vancouver wintry tradition will officially open on Friday, December 1, according to a representative of the rink.

Robson Square Ice Rink (Eug Png/Shutterstock)

Robson Square Ice Rink has operated nearly every winter season since it reopened in late November 2009 following a $2 million repair and upgrade before the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. Before the renovation, the rink was closed for nearly a decade.

More details about the 2023/24 season are to be announced, but in past years, the rink has had an indoor skate rental and a cafe area as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

Robson Square Ice Rink

Robson Square Ice Rink (Downtown Vancouver/Facebook)

Skating is free for all ages. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

Operating hours for the new season will be announced closer to the opening date. In past years, Robson Square Ice Rink operated Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday between 9 am and 11 pm (holiday hours may vary).

There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

Robson Square Ice Rink

When: Open daily until the end of the season
Time: To be confirmed closer to the opening date. In past years, skating was from 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary
Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee.

With files from Daily Hive Staff

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Winter
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop