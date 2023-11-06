Robson Square Ice Rink reveals opening date for free skating in Vancouver

Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink will soon reopen for the new skating season and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip.

The downtown Vancouver wintry tradition will officially open on Friday, December 1, according to a representative of the rink.

Robson Square Ice Rink has operated nearly every winter season since it reopened in late November 2009 following a $2 million repair and upgrade before the 2010 Olympic Winter Games. Before the renovation, the rink was closed for nearly a decade.

More details about the 2023/24 season are to be announced, but in past years, the rink has had an indoor skate rental and a cafe area as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

Skating is free for all ages. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

Operating hours for the new season will be announced closer to the opening date. In past years, Robson Square Ice Rink operated Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday between 9 am and 11 pm (holiday hours may vary).

There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

When: Open daily until the end of the season

Time: To be confirmed closer to the opening date. In past years, skating was from 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee.

With files from Daily Hive Staff