"Daredevil" stars are coming to Fan Expo Vancouver this winter

Oct 21 2023, 8:00 pm
Kingpin in Hawkeye/Disney+ | Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law/Disney+

Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, is back in town this winter and the list of celebrity guests is already starting to grow.

At the top of the list for Marvel fans is a duo of Daredevil stars, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio

Plus there will be many other special guests, activities, and events to experience from February 17 to 19 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

FAN EXPO Vancouver

FAN EXPO Vancouver/Submitted

Charlie Cox first began portraying Matt Murdock and the titular Daredevil on the 2015-2018 Netflix series about the blind lawyer and crimefighter. He reprised the role in Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and will also star in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series.

Cox also appeared on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, Netflix’s Treason, and in the film adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Stardust.

Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox/IMDB

Vincent D’Onofrio has brought the iconic Marvel villain Kingpin to life since the original Daredevil series and has since taken up the role again in Disney+’s Hawkeye.

The Primetime Emmy nominee has memorable roles in a diverse number of films and TV series, including Full Metal JacketMen in Black, and Jurassic World.

Vincent D’Onofrio

Vincent D’Onofrio in The Unforgivable/IMDB

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event. Advanced tickets are on sale now.

Fan Expo Vancouver 2024

When: February 17 to 19, 2024
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

